Can You Change Weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Can you change the weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Here’s what you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is host to a wide variety of mechanics to keep track of, and one of the trickier ones is easily the weather. Boosting or weakening your Pokemon’s moves while also damaging them in certain cases, it’s a factor that can easily decide a battle all on its own. As such, it’s little surprise that you’re wondering: Can you change the weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or is it set based on when and where you’re battling?

Luckily, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for.

How to Change the Weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While you may not be able to change the active weather effects in the overworld, it is possible to change the weather during battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This is done through the use of specific moves or the activation of abilities held by Pokemon. The moves need to be used and will take up one of your Pokemon’s four move slots, while the abilities will trigger automatically once they enter a battle. For example: Having a Pokemon learn and use Sunny Day will allow it to make the weather clear and sunny for five turns. Likewise, you could send out a Pokemon with the Snow Warning ability to automatically trigger a snowstorm or hail storm.

When You Should Change the Weather During Battle

It’s also worth noting that changing the weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will yield benefits and drawbacks to the Pokemon taking part in a battle.

Each weather change comes with benefits and drawbacks for certain types of Pokemon. Sunny Day, for example, will power up Fire Type moves while weakening water type moves. Rain, on the other hand, will strengthen Water and Electric Type moves while weakening Fire Type moves. Then, there are weather effects like Sandstorm or Hail, which will boost Ground or Ice type Pokemon respectively while damaging anything else caught in the weather effect.

These effects will last five to eight turns, depending on whether or not a Pokemon is holding a stone that increases the duration of weather effects and whether or not a Pokemon uses a move or ability that changes the weather again.

Keep this in mind when deciding which Pokemon to use and whether or not to have them change the weather. While boosting one Pokemon’s moves with weather effects might help you in the shortrun, it could just as easily come back to bite you by weakening or hurting the rest of your team.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not you can change the weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the games, check out our other guides on topics like how to change clothes and outfits, what the Herba Mystica are, and where to get Ice Stone.

Related Posts