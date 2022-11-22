Can You Bulk Release Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Here’s what you need to know about bulk releasing Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Catching and releasing Pokemon is just part of the process in these games. Sometimes you realize you’ve caught a duplicate Pokemon, or you just have a ton of Egg babies you don’t want anymore. This is when you’ll want to make use of the release function. If you’re wondering whether you can bulk release Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Release Pokemon in Bulk in Scarlet and Violet?

The answer is no. You cannot bulk release your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. While you are able to move multiple Pokemon between your party and PC boxes at once, you can’t do the same with releasing.

From the PC boxes, select a Pokemon with the A button, then choose the Release option. If you’ve been breeding and hatching a whole bunch of Egg Pokemon, this is going to be a very time-consuming process, so good luck with that.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Bulk Release Through Pokemon Home

However, if you’re able to wait a few months, it’s been confirmed that Pokemon Home support will be added for Scarlet and Violet as well. You can transfer all your unwanted Pokemon to Home, then use the app to bulk release your Pokemon from there.

Of course, this comes with the drawback of having to wait about two to three months, but if you’re not in any rush to clear out your PC boxes and you don’t want to manually release each other, this is your only option.

That’s all you need to know about bulk releasing Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

