Best Pistols in Warzone 2
Equip these deadly pistols to eliminate the opposing side in Warzone 2.
The pistol collection of Warzone 2 showcases a versatile set of weapons with smooth handling and excellent mobility. Each handgun allows you to quickly move around the Al Mazrah map instead of the standard weapons that can sometimes slow you down. So, if you are looking for a good gun to use in these matches, we’ll show you the best pistols in Warzone 2.
Basilisk
The Basilisk is one of the best pistols of Warzone 2 due to its superior recoil control and mobility. Although it has a small number of rounds, this handgun can take down enemies with one bullet thanks to its wide range and powerful damage rate. You can also boost the strength of the Basilisk with these recommended attachments:
- Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow
- Laser: REVO-LSO 7MW
- Trigger Action: Bryson HTA
- Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk
- Ammunition: .500 Snake Shot
X13 Auto
The X13 Auto has the highest fire rate out of all the pistols of Warzone 2. That said, players can use this feature to eliminate large groups with multiple bullets. Additionally, this weapon excels in other categories, such as recoil control, mobility, and handling.
To unlock this gun, you’ll need to reach Level 10 with the X12. Then, once players acquire the X13 Auto, they can place these attachments:
- Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide
- Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400
- Muzzle: FT Steel Fire
- Rear Grip: Akimbo X13
- Magazine: 24 Round Mag
P890
The P890 is a lethal pistol that can kill enemies in close-quarters combat. With this handgun, players can accurately target foes and swiftly move around to evade attacks. If you want to increase the stats of the P890, here are five attachments for its loadout:
- Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel
- Muzzle: Forge DX90-F
- Ammunition: .45 Auto Armor Piercing
- Trigger Action: Bruen Express
- Rear Grip: Akimbo P890
.50 GS
The .50 GS has one of the best damage rates compared to other pistols in Warzone 2. On top of this feature, it has outstanding recoil control, making it easier to handle while firing. Furthermore, those who level up in the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass can use the Articulate Response blueprint of this pistol. This exclusive weapon provides players with a balanced version of the .50 GS, including enhancements like recoil smoothness, aiming stability, and a larger ammo capacity.
Nonetheless, players can still equip the following modifications to boost the performance of the .50 GS:
- Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS
- Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty
- Laser: FJX DIOD-70
- Trigger Action: SA Competition Trigger
- Magazine: 10 Round Mag
That does it for our picks on the best pistols of Warzone 2. For more recommendations, you can check out the best SMGs, rifles, and snipers. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.
