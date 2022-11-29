Here’s one of the best perk packages you can run in Warzone 2.0 to secure that coveted victory royale.

Warzone 2.0 brings back the beloved Perk system with a few big changes this time around, as players can only select preset packages instead of putting together their favorite perks like in the previous entry. While it does make the process a little less overwhelming, it leaves the question of which package is the best to run. Fear not; here’s everything you need to know about the best perk package in Warzone 2.0.

What Is the Best Perk Package in Warzone 2? Answered

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

At the current moment, players are not allowed to customize perk packages in Warzone 2.0. Until that is changed or later implemented, the Specter Package is definitely the best package to run in Warzone 2.0.

The Specter Package features some of the best perks in the game, as players will gain access to:

Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Tracker : Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team.

: Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team. Spotter : Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked.

: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

With Warzone being a game of information and holding positions, the above four perks are huge in leading the charge to victory while gaining and denying information. A close second perk package recommendation would be the Weapon Specialist Package, as it grants players Overkill. If you’re feeling daring or are extremely lucky, picking up two loadout drops will let you gain your favorite weapon loadout while having the perks you like.

That’s all you need to know about the best perk package in Warzone 2.0. Below are plenty of related content to keep you up to date on how to earn those victory royales. Check out the best Fennec 45 loadout, the best rifles to use, or the best complete loadouts to run in Warzone 2.0.

