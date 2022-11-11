Best Overwatch 2 PC Settings

After an exciting Overwatch League Playoffs Final, you may be looking for quick tips to improve your game, or just make playing more convenient. Customizing your settings can make you feel more comfortable and in control during a match, which can easily net you a few wins. Here are the best PC game settings in Overwatch 2.

What Are the Best Video Settings for Overwatch 2 on PC? Answered

In case you forgot how to access Overwatch 2 settings, first hit the escape key on the home menu or in a game, then click Options.

Video Settings

Graphics Quality: High

NVIDIA Reflex: Disable

Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

VSYNC: Off

Field of View: 103

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display Peformance Stats: On Show Framerate: On



Overwatch 2 Performance Recommendations

Performance stats will tell you instantly if you are hitting the optimal 60 FPS for smoothly matches. You don’t need to leave it on all the time: an initial check and a quick look when something feels off is great. Go into Video settings, Details, and check that Display Performance Stats and Show Framerate are both on. The frame rate displays in the top left corner of the screen and updates in real time.

To set yourself up for success, you’ll want your computer to meet these recommended specifications:

Operating System: Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or higher

6 GB RAM

50 GB storage

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 or higher

At least 1024 x 768 screen resolution

Broadband Internet Connection

There you have it, the best PC settings for Overwatch 2. These small changes can keep you on the right track for improving as a player. Check out some of our other Overwatch 2 content like the reveal of a new tank and our official review.

Image Source: Blizzard