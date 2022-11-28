Be Prepared to Do Your Part in Starship Troopers: Extermination

Image Source: Offworld Industries

If you’re a fan of the Starship Troopers films, we’ve got some great news. While earlier this year saw the release of a new Starship Troopers game, it was an RTS and doesn’t give the full experience. However, today a new game has been announced that should deliver all the bug-killing action you might want. The game is called Starship Troopers: Extermination and will be a co-op first-person shooter.

Not only is it co-op, but you can play with up to 12 players. While that might sound a little crazy, it’s perfectly on-brand for Starship Troopers and the massive hordes of bugs seen in every piece of related media. There’s a trailer to go along with this announcement, but there’s no gameplay to it, sadly. Though, the Steam page does feature a few gameplay screenshots.

If you want to know more details, it is described on its Steam page as follows:

Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to 12 players right into the fight against the Bug menace in this co-op first-person shooter. Suit up and ship out to a far-off front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It’s up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good Bug is a dead Bug!



No Trooper stands alone. As soon as the dropship hits dirt, your trusty Morita Assault Rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, and then escape to the extraction point together.

At this time, we only know it will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2023. Starship Troopers: Extermination will first launch into early access, and the developers estimate it will remain in early access for a year. The studio behind Starship Troopers: Extermination also created the game Squad, which sits at a Very Positive rating on Steam.

In the meantime, if you want a game that feels like a great Starship Troopers adaptation, we recommend Earth Defense Force 6.

