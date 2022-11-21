AUT is an action/adventure game inspired by different popular shows, games, and animes. Similar to other Roblox games, the developers have set up a Trello board for AUT, containing detailed info about the game, including controls, story, maps, and more. Here’s how you can access the AUT (A Universal Time) Trello link, along with instructions to use it.

AUT Trello Link

You can click this button to visit the AUT Trello page:

Image source: AUT (A Universal Time) Trello

Simply click on the link to head to the game’s Trello page and access all the essential information, including AUT info, controls, Discord server, mechanics, and much more. The Trello page is pretty helpful for AUT (A Universal Time) players, especially newcomers who are baffled about something in the game.

Alongside this, Trello also contains AUT (A Universal Time) redeem codes that can be used to claim free rewards in the game. AUT codes can be redeemed by navigating to the game’s menu section. The best part is the Admins of the Trello board keep the page updated with the latest info, making it a one-stop destination for AUT fans.

How To Use AUT Trello

AUT (A Universal Time) Trello is divided into multiple sections that are further divided into sub-sections called cards. Each card contains relevant info as per its title, making it pretty easy for the users to locate the information they’re searching for.

Here are the sections/ lists of AUT Trello:

Global Information

Game passes

Things to know

Main Game

Other Gamemodes

Economy

Farming

NPCs & Quests

Stands

Original Abilities

Goku

Reskins

Unobtainable

Upcoming

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about AUT (A Universal Time) Trello: Link & How To Use. Meanwhile, do check out other Roblox-related content at Twinfinite, like can you get the Old Oof sound back in Roblox? all Roblox Adopt Me pet & item trade values and more.

Related Posts