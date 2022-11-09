Are There Missable Trophies in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

If you like hunting trophies and achievements in general, you’ll probably want to know if a game has any missable trophies, or trophies that might be particularly tough to get. Well, if you’re wondering whether there are missable trophies in God of War Ragnarok, here’s what you need to know.

Does God of War Ragnarok Have MIssable Trophies?

The good news is, no, God of War Ragnarok does not have any missable trophies, which means that it’s possible to grab all of them in a single playthrough.

Most of the trophies in this game are story-related, which means that you’ll be able to nab them as you progress through the game. In addition to that, while there are a few trophies that are tied to collectibles and other side activities, you’ll be able to roam the open-world freely even after you’ve beaten the game, so there’s no fear of having to start a completely fresh file just to find the ones you missed.

There aren’t any trophies tied to beating the game on specific difficulty settings either, so players who are looking to grab another fairly easy Platinum trophy should have a breezy time with God of War Ragnarok. It’s just a matter of putting in the time and effort to grab every collectible in the game.

That's all you need to know about any possible missable trophies in God of War Ragnarok.

