Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2? Answered

Loadouts are part and parcel of the Warzone battle royale experience, but they work a little differently in its second iteration. Here’s what you need to know about whether there are loadouts in Warzone 2 and how to get them.

Warzone 2 Loadouts Explained

Yes, just as in the previous Warzone, there are loadouts in Warzone 2. The big change this time around, however, is that full Loadout drops can no longer be purchased from a Buy Station.

You’ll remember that in Warzone, players could splash out tens of thousands of dollars at a Buy Station in exchange for their complete loadout, with everything included according to preference. That’s no longer possible. Instead, there are now Buy Shops where players can purchase only the Primary Weapon from their loadout. It costs $5,000 to do so.

The drops that are featured in Warzone 2 contain a random mix of primary and secondary weapons as well as different Lethal/Tactical Equipment and Perk Packages.

How to Get Loadout Drops in Warzone 2

So, how do you get one of those loadout drops in Warzone 2, then? There are two ways to do so: World Loudout Drops and Clearing Strongholds. Let’s break down each one:

Loadout Drops occur twice per Warzone 2 match. They randomly drop between the second and sixth circle collapses.

Strongholds also contain a Loadout Drop, but you’ll need to completely clear one to get it. It’s also worth noting that the first team to clear a Stronghold will gain access to a Black Site, where you can earn a blueprint and a second loadout.

That should be everything you need to know about loadouts in Warzone 2 and how to get them, and what it does for those not up to speed. For more, here are the best controller settings, how to use the interrogation feature, and the best graphics and performance settings.

