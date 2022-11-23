Are Ian and Anthony Still Friends? Smosh Explained

It’s been five years since the classic Smosh duo of Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla moved in different directions. While Ian still runs the show over at Smosh, his childhood best friend Anthony has moved into his own lane as an interviewer. Because of Anthony’s departure, some have wondered if Ian and Anthony are still friends. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Ian and Anthony are still friends.

Are Ian and Anthony From Smosh Still Friends?

While they may not be as close as they once were, Ian and Anthony appear to still be friends. The two still follow each other on Instagram, and Anthony also noted how Smosh’s previous parent company “screwed over [his] friends” when speaking out about his departure from the brand in 2018. It appears Anthony’s departure had nothing to do with Ian, and everything to do with Smosh’s previous parent company, Defy Media.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Anthony discussed how sad it was to let Smosh go, and explain some of the inner machinations of how Defy Media mistreated Smosh. It sounds like Ian and Anthony are still on good terms, and even if they aren’t seen often, that doesn’t mean they aren’t friends. The two of them are simply in different lanes at the moment and are having success in their respective avenues.

That’s all you need to know about whether Ian and Anthony are still friends. If you’re interested in more YouTuber news, check out Twinfinite’s piece on Dunkey’s new indie game publishing company, Bigmode.

