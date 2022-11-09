Are All of the Giants Dead in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Here’s what you need to know about the Giants’ fates in God of War Ragnarok.

Drawing inspiration from Norse mythology, God of War (2018) introduced an incredibly fresh and exciting setting for players to explore. The sequel, Ragnarok, fleshes out this world even further, while also presenting new questions and mysteries. If you’re wondering whether all the Giants are dead in God of War Ragnarok, here’s what you need to know.

Are the Giants Dead in God of War Ragnarok?

While the game would have you believe that they’re all extinct, no, the Giants are not actually dead in God of War Ragnarok.

As you explore the world, you’ll notice plenty of fake bodies scattered all throughout Jotunheim. These bodies were placed here to trick Odin into thinking that they were dead. However, most of the Giants are actually hiding out in the magical, marble-like items that you’ll find as you play through Ragnarok. Atreus actually finds one in Alfheim, and it’s later revealed that it contains a Giant that was magically placed inside.

Not all of the Giants have been sealed away in the marbles; some of them are also in hiding outside of the nine realms.

Why Did the Giants Go Into Hiding?

The Giants, also referred to as Jotnar, were a highly intelligent race that was also talented in multiple areas. Most notably, they had the gift of precognition, which meant that they had visions of the future.

However, they had a run-in with Odin, who was determined to steal all of their secrets and knowledge. Once the Giants realized that it was impossible to broker a peace treaty with Odin, they tried to force him out of Jotunheim. In retaliation, Odin ordered Thor to kill all of the Giants, and he had no plans to stop until they were all dead.

The Giants were then forced to go into hiding to avoid being captured and killed by Odin.

That’s all you need to know about whether the Giants are actually dead in God of War Ragnarok. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

