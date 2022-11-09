All Wretch Nest Locations in Idi’s Sinkhole in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

About midway through the game, Atreus is sent to the mythical hiding place of the Giants, known as Ironwood. Here, he encounters a strange girl that is responsible for painting the prophesies that he and Kratos find throughout the game. In order to paint these, she needs materials from Wretch Nests located in Idi’s Sinkhole. Here is how to find all of them.

How to Find Idi’s Sinkhole Wretch Nests in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

When you head down into the hole, there’s only one area you can go into in order to find these nests. Once you’re inside, follow these simple steps to find and destroy all of the Wretch Nests.

Wretch Nest #1

The first one is right in front of you as you go in. It’s almost impossible to miss this one, as it’s directly in your line of sight when Atreus and Angrboda go into the caverns. Destroy it, and it’ll open up the rest of the cave.

Wretch Nest #2

After destroying the first one, head just to the right of the glowing reddish, orange coral and down the path on the left. You’ll then come up to another nest at the end of this area, located higher up on the wall. Destroy the nest and defeat the enemies, then turn around.

Wretch Nest #3

Head back down the path and go toward where you came in. When the reddish, orange coral is on your right, walk slightly left and up a slightly elevated path upwards. Go right at the fork and continue up.

Before going all the way to the end of the path, about halfway, look to the right, and there will be a small bulge of dirt you can jump over that leads you to the elevated area that houses the final two nests.

Head straight ahead and to the left of the chest and destroy the nest up here. You’ll have to destroy a few enemies when you get up to the elevated area, and you should also shoot a green energy arrow at the barriers to allow you to get up and down easier.

Wretch Nest #4

Go back down and across the bridge path slightly to the left. This last nest is obstructed, so you’ll need to go further down the path and shoot an energy (green) arrow at the barrier. Go back to the area that was blocked and go left to destroy the last nest.

With the final nest destroyed, you can now leave the cave and pits with Angrboda. That is everything you need to know about how to find Idi’s Sinkhole Wretch Nests in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to search Twinfinite for guides, features, and news.

