Roblox is full to the brim with really fun experiences to play with your friends. One of the most popular games is Brookhaven and it’s easy to see why. Not only do you get to role-play with your buddies, but you also get the chance to own your very own house and decorate it as you see fit. But what if you want to listen to some tunes while you’re playing? Well, you’ll probably want to get your hands on all Roblox Brookhaven music codes, then, right? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!

All Brookhaven Music ID Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of working Brookhaven music ID codes to get you bopping on Roblox:

2574264456 – Gangnam Style

– Gangnam Style 5410081542 – Rootkit

– Rootkit 8474764179 – For Zo

– For Zo 7588343260 – Burger King Parody Song

– Burger King Parody Song 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled

– You’ve Been Trolled 1837258874 – La Cucaracha

249672730 – Illijah – On My Way

– Illijah – On My Way 143666548 – Mii Channel Music

– Mii Channel Music 292861322 – Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot

– Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot 189105508 – Frozen – Let It Go

– Frozen – Let It Go 6843558868 – BTS – Butter

– BTS – Butter 6463211475 – Tesher – Jalebi Baby

– Tesher – Jalebi Baby 6794553622 – Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

– Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop 1725273277 – Frank Ocean – Chanel

– Frank Ocean – Chanel 3400778682 – Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

– Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 1243143051 – Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

– Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody) 7081437616 – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

– Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – Industry Baby 5145539495 – Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It

– Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 6657083880 – Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

– Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More 521116871 – Doja Cat – Say So

– Doja Cat – Say So 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre – California Love

– 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre – California Love 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti

– Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

– A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 5253604010 – Capone – Oh No

– Capone – Oh No 6620108916 – Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name

– Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed

– Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 6957372976 – Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

– Bad Bunny – Yonaguni 5760198930 – Clairo – Sofia

– Clairo – Sofia 1845016505 – Believer

– Believer 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti

– Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti 6678031214 – Polo G – RAPSTAR

– Polo G – RAPSTAR 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika

– Chikatto – Chika Chika 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance

– The Kitty Cat Dance 6432181830 – Glass Animals – Heat Wave

– Glass Animals – Heat Wave 1847788494 – Lovely Day

– Lovely Day 6447077697 – PinkPantheress Pain

– PinkPantheress Pain 1843217953 – National Pride

How to Redeem Music Codes in Brookhaven in Roblox

It’s important to note that the player will have to purchase the ability to listen to music in the game for 150 Robux. Once that’s been done, all you need to do is follow the steps below:

Boot up Brookhaven in Roblox.

Tap on the Speaker icon on the top of the screen.

Click ‘Buy Now’

Enter a music code as it appears on the list above.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Roblox Brookhaven music codes. For more, here’s an in-depth list of all the pet values in Adopt Me, as well as guides showing you how to get all the markers in Find The Markers and how to run in Doors.

