All Roblox Brookhaven Music Codes
Roblox is full to the brim with really fun experiences to play with your friends. One of the most popular games is Brookhaven and it’s easy to see why. Not only do you get to role-play with your buddies, but you also get the chance to own your very own house and decorate it as you see fit. But what if you want to listen to some tunes while you’re playing? Well, you’ll probably want to get your hands on all Roblox Brookhaven music codes, then, right? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!
All Brookhaven Music ID Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of working Brookhaven music ID codes to get you bopping on Roblox:
- 2574264456 – Gangnam Style
- 5410081542 – Rootkit
- 8474764179 – For Zo
- 7588343260 – Burger King Parody Song
- 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled
- 1837258874 – La Cucaracha
- 249672730 – Illijah – On My Way
- 143666548 – Mii Channel Music
- 292861322 – Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 189105508 – Frozen – Let It Go
- 6843558868 – BTS – Butter
- 6463211475 – Tesher – Jalebi Baby
- 6794553622 – Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 1725273277 – Frank Ocean – Chanel
- 3400778682 – Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 1243143051 – Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 7081437616 – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
- 5145539495 – Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 6657083880 – Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- 521116871 – Doja Cat – Say So
- 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre – California Love
- 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti
- 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 5253604010 – Capone – Oh No
- 6620108916 – Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name
- 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
- 6957372976 – Bad Bunny – Yonaguni
- 5760198930 – Clairo – Sofia
- 1845016505 – Believer
- 6678031214 – Polo G – RAPSTAR
- 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika
- 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6432181830 – Glass Animals – Heat Wave
- 1847788494 – Lovely Day
- 6447077697 – PinkPantheress Pain
- 1843217953 – National Pride
How to Redeem Music Codes in Brookhaven in Roblox
It’s important to note that the player will have to purchase the ability to listen to music in the game for 150 Robux. Once that’s been done, all you need to do is follow the steps below:
- Boot up Brookhaven in Roblox.
- Tap on the Speaker icon on the top of the screen.
- Click ‘Buy Now’
- Enter a music code as it appears on the list above.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Roblox Brookhaven music codes. For more, here’s an in-depth list of all the pet values in Adopt Me, as well as guides showing you how to get all the markers in Find The Markers and how to run in Doors.
