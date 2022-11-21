All Quaxly Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are unusual because Pokemon didn’t release the starter Pokemon evolutions before the games launched, so you may not be familiar with Quaxly’s evolutions. Here’s everything you need to know on every Quaxly evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Quaxly Evolutions

Quaxly is the Water starter Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, and is all around cooler than Ducklett. This Pokemon evolves into Quaxwell and then Quaquaval and has the standard ability Torrent. Here’s a quick look at Quaxly’s stage one and stage two:

Quaxwell

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Quaxly evolves into Quaxwell at level 16 and remains a mono Water-type. It has a slightly higher Attack than Special Attack so keeping moves like Low Sweep and Aqua Cutter is the best choice. Aqua Jet is useful since this Pokemon isn’t very fast.

Quaquaval

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Generation IX marks the return of dual type final evolutions. Quaxwell evolves into Quaquaval at level 36 and gains Fighting secondary typing. It has base attack of 120 and access to Liquidation and Close Combat, giving it some competitive potential although it’s slower than Barraskewda, which has a similar moveset.

That’s everything we have about all of Quaxly’s evolutions in Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like how to catch Ditto, changing your trainer’s outfits, and Impidimp’s habitat.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Related Posts