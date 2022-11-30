All Poison Type Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Poison-type Pokemon can be very annoying to fight against due to their moves that can afflict your party with poison and continually harm them until you use an antidote to cure it. Luckily, they can be easily countered by a variety of Pokemon. Here is everything you need to know about all Poison-type weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Type Moves Are Poison-Type Pokemon Weak to in Scarlet and Violet?

There are two types that Poison-type Pokemon are weak to: Ground and Psychic types. Both are represented almost equally among the list of Pokemon in both versions, but there are very few that are simply just the one type.

A few examples of purely Ground-type Pokemon include Diglett, Hippopotas, Silicobra, and Phanpy. There are other Pokemon that contain another element besides Ground that are still good against Poison, but you have to check exactly what it the other type is. Toedscool and Toedscruel are Ground-type and Grass-type, which would not be the wisest choices since Poison is strong against Grass-type.

Purely Psychic-types include Spoink, Espeon, Gothita, Flittle, and Drowzee. Poison Pokemon also have an advantage over Fairy-type Pokemon, but there are very few that are both Psychic and Fairy with Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir.

That is everything to know on all Poison-type weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out our other guides for both versions such as all starter evolutions, where to find all evolution stones, how to get the Everstone, and how to get Booster Energy alongside other links down below.

