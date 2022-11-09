All Muspelheim Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok: The Eyes of Odin Favor Guide

As part of their adventures in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus are going to embark on a journey throughout the Nine Realms. While this will indeed introduce both friends and foes into the mix, there are also other things to look out for if you want to make their lives a little easier. One of those happens to be the avian spies of Odin, and it can be hard trying to triumph over a foe who knows your every move. For players who are wondering about all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Muspelheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, let us assist you in finishing The Eyes of Odin Favor.

Where to Find Odin’s Ravens in Muspelheim

Similar to the Ravens founding Helheim, trying to get rid of all the creatures in Muspelheim is an easy affair. You shouldn’t need to backtrack if you just get all of them when you are able to, and this guide will direct you to where you’ll need to be.

The following list is arranged in chronological order as much as possible, so you can follow through from start to finish. However, you are free to pursue the Ravens in any manner you would like.

As usual, please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Raven #1

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once Kratos and Atreus return to Muspelheim together, this Raven will be one of the earlier sights you will chance upon after exiting the Mystic Gateway. Its bright glow should make it easy to spot among the lava.

Raven #2

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once you have more or less achieved the objective of your visit to Muspelheim, the trek back to the Mystic Gateway will take you on an alternate path. This is where you will be able to spot the last Raven in the realm in this alcove.

As usual, if you have been racking up all the Raven kills, do consider heading back to Niflheim and see if you have enough Raven kills to warrant a reward.

That’s everything you’ll need to know about all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Muspelheim realm in God of War Ragnarok. If you need more assistance, consider other guides, such as how to change your arrow type, learn more about Idunn Apples, or see what Trophies you can earn. For everything else, do check out the related content below.

Related Posts