All Leaf Stone Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Leaf Stone has been around in Pokemon since the beginning, and a fair number of Pokemon need it to evolve. The question is, what Pokemon need one in Paldea? We have you covered; here’s everything you need on all the Leaf Stone evolutions in Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokemon Can You Evolve With a Leaf Stone? Answered

The only Pokemon you can evolve with a Leaf Stone is Eevee to get yourself a Leafeon. Ironically, this character doesn’t need an evolution stone in the Sinnoh region where it was introduced, instead just needing to be trained near a special Mossy Rock. Pokemon like Gloom and Weepinbell have always evolved with a Leaf Stone, but they can’t be found in Paldea, so don’t stock up on this particular evolution stone.

Leafeon definitely holds its own as an Eeveelution, as it has high attack and the speed-boosting ability Chlorophyll, so it can deal some serious damage with Leaf Blade and Swords Dance before your opponent has a chance to stop it. If you need a Grass-type on your team, definitely consider this Pokemon.

Leafeon can Terastallize into many useful types after a Swords Dance and Tera Blast threats out of nowhere, but you’ll need to decide which Tera type is the best to choose. Grass Pokemon have a lot of weaknesses, so consider countering two at once with a Rock Tera type, which is super effective against Ice and Flying Pokemon.

That’s everything we have on all the Pokemon that need a Leaf Stone to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content, like how to evolve Finizen and Charcadet and finding a Dusk Form Lycanroc.

