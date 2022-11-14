Connect with us

All Hildibrand Adventures & Quests in FF14

Final Fantasy XIV
Guides

All Hildibrand Adventures & Quests in FF14

Explore the FFXIV Hildibrand Quests.
Published on

If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV fan, then you shouldn’t definitely miss the game’s Hildibrand quests. These quests come as a part of optional content, in which Hildibrand and Nashu embark on a hilarious adventurous journey. For those who haven’t already explored the madness of these themed quests, here’s the complete list of Hildibrand Adventures in FF14: Final Fantasy XIV.

FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 50)

  • The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen – Wymond, Emerald Avenue
  • Back in the Saddle – Hildibrand, Sgolii Desert
  • After Her Own Heart – Wymond, Emerald Avenue
  • The Immaculate Deception – Ellie, Steps of Nald
  • The Science of Deduction – Ellie, Drybona
  • The Hammer – Hildibrand, Nophica’s Wells
  • Manderville Men – Hildibrand, Bluefog
  • The Three Collectors – Hildibrand, The Footfalls
  • The Business of Betrothal – Ellie, The Footfalls
  • A Burst of Inspiration – Briardien, Bloodshore
  • Seeds of Rebellion – Tiny Trader, Aleport
  • A Case of Indecency – Hildibrand, Raincatcher Gully
  • Eight-armed and Dangerous – Ellie, Eastern La Noscea
  • What Price Victory – Hildibrand, The Coliseum
  • The Trouble with Truffles – Hildibrand, The Coliseum
  • The Coliseum Conundrum – Briardien, Sapphire Avenue Exchange
  • Shades of Sil’dih – Ellie, Steps of Thal
  • Sibling Strife – Hildibrand, The Eighty Sins of Sasamo
  • Beneath The Mask – Hildibrand, Hustings Strip
  • Truths Untold – Hyuran Woman, Hustings Strip
  • Her Last Vow – Julyan, Hustings Strip

FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 60)

  • A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies – Nashu Mhakaracca, The Jeweled Crozier
  • Don’t Call It a Comeback – Cyr, Twinpools
  • The Gigi Situation – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
  • The Measure of a Mammet – Hildibrand, The Jeweled Crozier
  • A Gazebo to Call Our Own – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
  • Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty – Hildibrand, Idyllshire
  • The Proud and the Point-eyed – Cyr, Ishgard Aetheryte Plaza
  • If I Could Turn Back Time – Hildibrand, Avalonia Fallen

FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 70)

  • A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East – Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man – Pier 2
  • Life Imitates Art Imitates Life – Nashu Mhakaracca, Rakuza District
  • Of Wolves and Gentlemen – Shigure, Rasen Kaikyo
  • In the Eye of the Hingan – Shigure, Kogane Dori
  • The Blade Mislaid – Shigure, Rakuza District
  • The Black Heart Beneath – Shigure, Matsuba Square
  • Good Swords, Good Dogs – Hildibrand, Rakuza District
  • The Past is Never Past – Nashu Mhakaracca, Rakuza District
  • Don’t Do the Dewprism – Hildibrand, Rakuza District

FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 90)

  • The Sleeping Gentleman – Excitable Youth, Radz-at-Han
  • A Soulful Reunion – Hildibrand, Lakeland
  • Lunar Conspiracy – Nashu Mhakaracca, Radz-at-Han
  • The Imperfect Gentleman – Hildibrand, Mare Lamentorum

FFXIV Hildibrand Quests – (Level 90)

  • Make It a Manderville – House Manderville Manservant, Rads-at-Han

That’s everything you need to know for FFXIV Hildibrand Quests. Make sure to check out other FFXIV content here at Twinfinite like is Final Fantasy 7 rebirth coming to PC? and when does Final Fantasy XVI come out for PS5?

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
To Top