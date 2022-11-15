All Give Me God of War Difficulty Changes in God of War Ragnarok

Sony Santa Monica’s latest update to Ragnarok brings with it a punishing difficulty level that only the most skilled and/or masochistic players will want to attempt. If you’re wondering exactly what’s involved, here’s a breakdown of all give me God of War difficulty changes in Ragnarok.

What Is Different About Give me God of War Difficulty in Ragnarok? Answered

The Give me God of War difficulty setting has always meant the hardest of challenges, and it’s no different this time around in Ragnarok. You should expect Krato’s rate of healing to be much lower generally, meaning that keeping a tight defense is crucial, even from the very start of the game against normally easy enemies.

Here is the full list of Give me God of War difficulty changes:

Kratos has a lower rate of healing and is much more vulnerable to attack

Enemies and bosses attack more ferociously, generally, and will engage simultaneously

All enemies and bosses have higher defense and resistance, as well as stronger damage and a higher stun bar

Healthstones replenish much less health

Keep in mind that the Give Me God of War difficulty can only be selected when starting a new game from the main menu. It cannot be switched from the Difficulty setting option in the pause menu once you’ve started a game. For more information on how to change difficulty in the game, check out our dedicated article.

