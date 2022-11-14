All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (October 2022)
Here are all the codes for Clicker Simulator you can redeem right now
On the hunt for Roblox Clicker Simulator working codes? Worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Yes, we’ve got an extensive list of working codes for Roblox Clicker Simulator so you can just focus on clicking for those new eggs and pets, while we help you get your hands on a bunch of those handy freebies. So, without further ado, let’s jump into it, shall we?
All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (November 2022)
Here are all the working codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator as of 11/14/22:
- LIMITEDPET1—Redeem for a limited Candy Man pet (New)
- hide0luck—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck (New)
- 15MWORLD6—Redeem for 15 minutes of 6x Hatch (New)
- HIDDENX61 – 30 mins of six times hatch rate
- HIDDENX6112 – one hour of six times hatch rate
- X6EGGOP – free boosts
- twitter100k – one two-hour luck boost
- 550KCODELIKE2 — Redeem for Boosts
- 525KCODELIKE1 — Redeem for 3 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- CODE500KLUCK — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HOUR475LUCK — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HR500LIKE — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2xlongluck350 — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 — Redeem for a Boost
- 325CLICKS2 — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Clicks
- LUCKY5000 — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 400DOUBLELUCK — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- tokcodeluck12 — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- twitter200kluck — Redeem for 7 hours of 2x Luck
All Expired Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (October 2022)
Here are all the expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator right now:
- LUCKYCODE21 — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2xlongluck350 — Redeem for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 — Redeem for a Boost
- 325CLICKS2 — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Clicks
- 300DOUBLELUCK — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 300SHINYCHANCE — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 50klikes — Redeem for 5 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 30klikes — Redeem for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 20KLIKES — Redeem for 3 hour free Auto-Hatch
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 — Redeem for 2 hours of auto-hatch
- 275K2XSHINY — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 250KLIKECLICKS — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Click Boost
- 225KLIKECODE — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 200KLIKECODE — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 175KLIKELUCK — Redeem for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 150KCLICKS — Redeem for 3 hour 2x Click Boost
- 125KLUCK — Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 100KLIKES — Redeem for an hour of Auto-Click
- 75KLIKES — Redeem for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 70KLIKES — Redeem for a free Boost
- 10KLikes — Redeem for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour
- UPDATE4HYPE — Redeem for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour
- freeautohatch — Redeem for 1 hour of auto-hatch
- 2022 — Redeem for 2022 Champion Pet
- twitter100k — Redeem for 2 hours of 2x Luck
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
To redeem a code on Roblox Clicker Simulator, click on the Menu button on the left hand side of the screen. Then, click on the ‘Twitter’ icon, which is basically the blue bird icon.
Next, a ‘Twitter Codes’ box will open up that looks like the image below. Go ahead and type the specific code in the ‘Enter code’ box. Make sure that you’re putting capital letters and lower-case letters in the correct place, otherwise the codes won’t work. Finally, tap ‘Confirm’ and your new freebies will be yours. You’re welcome.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the Roblox Clicker Simulator working codes. For more, we have more Roblox codes for Tower Heroes, Penguin Tycoon, Freeze Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, and Shindo Life.
- Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator Codes
- All Roblox Pet Simulator X Codes (November 2022)
- Why Is Purple in the Vents in Roblox Rainbow Friends? Answered
- Roblox Starving Artists Codes (November 2022)
- All Roblox Adopt Me Pet & Item Trade Values