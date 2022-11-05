Another day, another Wordle puzzle! For those still keeping up with the daily puzzles, today’s word may throw you for a bit of a loop. This word features two of the same letter in it, which can be a bit challenging for some to narrow down. But that’s what we’re here for: here is every five-letter word with an E as both the third and last letter.

As we always try to remind everyone, all of the words you see below have been tested and will work in Wordle. If we are missing any, or if any of these are incorrect, let us know in the comments and we will rectify that.

5 Letter Words with E as the Third & Last Letter – Wordle Game Help

crepe

creme

geese

liege

niece

obese

piece

queue

scene

siege

sieve

these

theme

there

where

This time around, we have another relatively small list. Even though Wordle only gives you six guesses, there are several words here that begin with the same letter. Thus, you should be able to narrow down this word fairly quickly if you play your cards right.

With letters like S and T each having three words featuring one of the two as a starting letter, it’s probably the best idea to test out those letters with your first few guesses. There’s a much higher probability that those letters will yield you the correct result, so focus on them before going with letters that only feature one word, like G, Q and W. Once you have that down, you should get the answer in no time.

There’s our list of every five-letter word with an E as both the third and last letter. If you’d like some further hints that could help you get the right answer, Twinfinite’s got another guide for you right here.

