Phil Spencer May Have Just Teased an Unannounced New Xbox Device

Did Phil Spencer just show off an Xbox device that hasn’t been announced yet?

Phil Spencer isn’t new to teasing new reveals with pictures of his living and working spaces, and he may have done it again.

In a new tweet congratulating Bethesda for the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, at the very top you can see a device that doesn’t look like anything we’ve seen before.

You can see it below just under the sword and by the controller. It’s visibly Xbox Branded and sports a color similar to the Xbox Series S, but it’s most definitely smaller. Its size appears to be similar to an Xbox wireless controller.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

The size could possibly indicate a streaming-only console, but Microsoft has announced no such product at the moment. The color and shape similar to the Xbox Series S could also work well to associate it with an inexpensive way to play Xbox games.

It’s worth mentioning that the Xbox Series S itself was first shown before its official announcement in the background of an interview, semi-hidden in the library at Spencer’s own house.

Microsoft has been all-in with its Game Pass service, which includes the Xbox Cloud Gaming features as part of its Ultimate offering, letting players enjoy games like Fortnite or Microsoft Flight Simulator without the need of native hardware.

In that light, the launch of a dedicated Xbox-branded streaming console seems almost a no-brainer.

We’ll have to wait and see if this turns into an actual reveal, and what the real nature of that possible reveal is, but as a lover of small devices, this is certainly rather exciting and intriguing.