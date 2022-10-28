Tactics Ogre: Reborn Trailer Focuses on its Masterful Storytelling & Voice-Overs

Image via Square Enix

Today Square Enix released a new trailer for its upcoming Tactics Ogre remake Tactics Ogre remaster Tactics Ogre Reborn.

The trailer focuses on the game’s masterful storytelling by Yasumi Matsuno, which should not surprise considering that the original Tactics Ogre is considered by many the predecessor of Final Fantasy Tactics.

This, of course, includes the voiced cutscenes, which is one of the big improvements included in the remaster.

You can check it out below, with voices both in English and Japanese, so you can hear both versions.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will release on Nov. 11 with physical and digital Standard Editions on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only Standard Edition available on PC via Steam.

The game is based on the 2010 PSP remake of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, but it doesn’t just improve the graphics and sound. The gameplay has also evolved to create a new Tactics Ogre in line with the times.

We’re getting fully voiced cutscenes in English and Japanese, an orchestral re-recording of the soundtrack, a redesigned battle system, adjustments to the level management system, a reworked AI, and a more usable user interface.

Speaking of the soundtrack, it’s by Hitoshi Sakimoto, so you know it’s a treat.