Special Golden Kamuy Anime Event Announced for July 2023

While announcing an event 9 months in advance is a little strange, it’s likely going to be very worth it for Golden Kamuy fans.

Fans of the Golden Kamuy anime and manga will be pleased to know that a special event has been announced for July of next year. Specifically, the future event will be held on July 16 at the Kawaguchi Comprehensive Cultural Center Lilia.

There’s no real clue on what this event could be related to, however. The announcement does mention that the entire cast of the fourth season will gather for the event, so it’s possible it will be an announcement for a film. Speaking of the fourth season, it actually premiered today on Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

Considering today is the launch of the fourth season of Golden Kamuy, a new trailer has dropped to really get fans in the mood.

For those interested, Crunchyroll is streaming the fourth season and summarizes the plot as:

The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post-war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!

While the first three seasons were produced by Geno Studio, the fourth season (and presumably beyond) will be in the hands of studio Brain’s Base. We called season two one of the best anime you should watch.

