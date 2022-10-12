Strategy JRPG Relayer Coming to PC via Steam & GoG as “Relayer Advanced”

Image Source: Dragami Games

Relayer. previoously exclusive for PS5 and PS4, is now coming t PC as “Relayer Advanced” on Steam and GoG.

Earlier this year, Kadokawa Games released the strategy JRPG Relayer on PS5 and PS4. Now, the developer’s successor Dragami Games is bringing the game to PC as “Relayer Advanced.”

The game will be released on Steam on October 27, while the GoG release will come a bit later, on November 10.

So, what makes Relayed Advanced “advanced” compared to the original game?

The battle UI has been refined with smaller character and weapon icons, while the

movement and attack range is now displayed as “luminous lines” instead of a grid to improve visibility and allow a smoother experience. That being said, if you prefer the old grid this change is optional, and you can switch back in the Options menu.

A “Recollections” mode has been implemented to let you replay story sequences, including those from the DLC. Some story sequences have also been shortened to streamline the experience, but using the Recollections mode you can see the full version of each sequence.

New endgame content has also been added with the implementation of the “Trial of the Wormhole.” These 5 stages are even more difficult compared to the previous endgame, but can also be cleared in easy mode for those who just want to see the story.

A new enemy who looks just like Terra, defined “Terra Phantom” also appears and will attack the Asterism, alongside other phantoms that look like the other Starchildren.

The game will have voice acting in Japanese and English and text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

The game will be sold for $49.99 on its own, while the Stella Gear Next Pack will be sold at $14.99 including the following:

Relayer Advanced – Astoria NEXT（Modified unit for Terra）

Relayer Advanced – Amaterasu NEXT（Modified unit for Sun）

Relayer Advanced – Herschel NEXT（Modified unit for Uranus）

Relayer Advanced – Petasos NEXT（Modified unit for Mercury）

Relayer Advanced – Galaxy Star NEXT（Modified unit for Milky Way）

Relayer Advanced – Comet NEXT（Modified unit for Halley）

Relayer Advanced – Al-Jauza NEXT（Modified unit for Mintaka）

Relayer Advanced – Epsilon NEXT（Modified unit for Alnilam）

Relayer Advanced – Zeta NEXT（Modified unit for Alnitak）

A Relayer Advanced Extra Pack will include the game and the DLC above for $59.99.

The Relayer Advanced Spin-Off Stories will also be sold at $3.99, and the Original Soundtrack will cost $3.99 as well.

A Season Pass for future DLC (releasing starting on 24 November) will also be available for $14.99 including the following:

Relayer Advanced – Neo Mars NEXT（Modified unit for Mars）

Relayer Advanced – Amatsu-Mikaboshi NEXT（Modified unit for Venus）

Relayer Advanced – Selene NEXT（Modified unit for Luna）

Relayer Advanced – Feretrius NEXT（Modified unit for Jupiter）

Relayer Advanced – Quadriga NEXT（Modified unit for Saturn）

Relayer Advanced – Tenmu Asuka NEXT（Modified unit for Pluto）

Relayer Advanced – Dog Star NEXT（Modified unit for Nile）

Relayer Advanced – Trident NEXT（Modified unit for Eight）

If you own the game on PS5 or PS4, you need not worry, as an update coming on November 18 will update your game to the Advanced version as well.

If you want to learn more about Relayer, you can read our review of the PS4 version. We also published an extensive interview with producer and director Yoshimi Yasuda.

Below you can watch a trailer and a gallery of images.