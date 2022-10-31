Prepare Your Sonic Screwdrivers as Doctor Who Costumes Arrive in Fall Guys

Get ready, Whovians! Fall Guys is going to be getting cosmetics based on the series about your favorite Doctor. The trailer shows off three iconic costumes that will give Fall Guys players the option to dress up as the fourth Doctor (Tom Baker), the 14th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), and a Dalek. However, a news post on the Epic Games website reveals that actually, the 13th Doctor (David Tennant) will also be joining the fray.

These costumes are available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5 in an event the game calls Tardis Treats. If you’re interested in getting your hands on these, you don’t have too much time to do so starting tomorrow.

You can see the full Fall Guys x Doctor Who collaboration video below. As it turns out, a Dalek can be adorable. That’s something that feels like it shouldn’t make sense. Definitely don’t like that.

While these are hitting tomorrow, that’s no reason to neglect Fall Guys right this moment. Today is the final day of the Falloween event. It’s possible there might be just enough time left for those who still want to earn the five rewards on offer, but that window is closing very quickly.

Those rewards are:

Treat Thief Nickname

200 Kudos

Haunted Nameplate

Pumpkin Patches Pattern

Jack-o’-Loafers Costume

For those looking to binge-watch Doctor Who, we have some excellent news. Sometime in 2023, the series will be hitting Disney+. Though, as of this moment, we don’t know how much of the series will be available.

Featured Image Source: Epic Games.

