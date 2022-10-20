Only True Fans Can Get A Perfect Score In This Silent Hill Movie Trivia Quiz
The fear of blood tends to create fear of the flesh.
Even though many cinemagoers were nonplussed by Christophe Gans’ 2006 filmic adaptation of Silent Hill, it still managed to resonate with fans of Konami’s critically-lauded survival-horror franchise. Indeed, you just have to take a glance at Metacritic‘s critical score of 31 for the movie, then compare it to the more respectable 7.9 user score on the same site, and you get an idea of the general disconnect between critics and the fanbase.
Yes, the narrative exposition was a little unwieldy in the second half, and yes, the ending could’ve benefited with another rewrite, but what we received was a very faithful interpretation of the original source material which boasted some excellent music from Akira Yamaoka, as well as some terrific acting from the likes of Radha Mitchell, Laurie Holden and Sean Bean.
Add in some eye-catching cinematography and some nerve-racking horror atmosphere, and what you have is a pretty underrated haunted town thriller that definitely captured the essence of Konami’s beloved video game series.
With the film’s 15 year anniversary just in the rearview mirror, and with news that Gans is currently in the process of working on a third Silent Hill pic, we thought that now would be a good time for us to separate the wheat from the chaff by testing your general knowledge on the critically-maligned horror pic.
So, grab your flickering torches, crackling radios and rusty pipes as we return to the foggy, derelict streets of Silent Hill in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you get a perfect score in our Silent Hill movie trivia quiz?
Think You Know Everything About The Silent Hill Movie? Take This Trivia Quiz To Find Out
Image Credits: Konami and Tristar Pictures
