NEO: The World Ends With You Now Available on Steam With Several Bonuses

With this release, NEO: The World Ends with You is available on just about any platform you might want.

After over a year as an Epic Games Store exclusive for its PC release, NEO: The World Ends with You has finally been released onto Steam for everyone who was holding out. Also, if you pick the game up on Steam before Oct. 25 at 12 PM ET, you will be able to get it for 25% off at a price of $44.99.

On top of that, there are two free bundles of in-game items that will be available to anyone buying NEO: The World Ends with You on Steam. These are the same bundles that are available when purchasing the game through the Epic Games Store as well.

The first one is the Legendary Threads set which includes five equipment pieces that all give special buffs:

Legendary Headphones – Drastically increases enemies’ item drop rates

Legendary Tank Top – Greatly increases the user’s Attack power

Legendary Shorts – Shortens the wearer’s knocked-down time

Legendary Sneakers – Increases movement speed during combat

Legendary Music Player – Enormously increases HP

The second bundle is The Reapers’ Game Survival Set which includes a few extra items:

Pin: UFO Rescue – Hold the button to slowly restore your team’s HP

Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie – Greatly increases HP

CD: Twister (NEO Mix) – Adds this song as a main menu music option

NEO: The World Ends with You is also available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you’re interested in the game, but on the fence, we reviewed NEO: The World Ends with You on PS4.

