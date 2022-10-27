GTA Online Adds Clone Slashers, Free Sasquatch Outfit, & More

An eerie energy has taken over GTA Online this week, as Rockstar Games has added a handful of tricks and treats to delight fans just in time for Halloween. That includes a new vehicle, rare outfits and masks, and plenty of rewards and incentives.

To be exact, players will get 2x the GTA$ and RP on events like Halloween Bunker Series, Judgement Day, Alien Survivals, Slasher, and Beast vs. Slasher, just to name a few. You can check out the full details right down below.

New Vehicle: The BF Weevil Custom, now available at Benny’s Original Motor Works

or for successfully delivering Cargo during a Business Battle This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: An Albany Lurcher (50% off) in Classic Black with the Hangman’s Grave livery, the Lampadati Pigalle (30% off) in Classic Bright Orange, the BF Weevil (40% off) in Classic Harbor Blue and an Evil Weevil livery, an LCC Sanctus (40% off) in Pearlescent Black with the Blue Flames livery, and the Dinka RT3000 in Midnight Silver with the Total Fire livery

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Albany Fränken Stange

If you’re still looking for more spooky GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

