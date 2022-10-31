10 Gods We Can’t Wait to Cleave in Two in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

The Norse pantheon is full of fascinating gods, goddesses, giants, and other primordial and celestial beings, many of which haven’t been seen or just merely mentioned in God of War (2018). Paintings throughout the realms featured stories of what has happened as well as what’s to come when Ragnarok reaches the nine realms. By that time, gods will be coming out of the woodwork, so here are 10 gods we want to face in God of War Ragnarok.

Freya

Image via Santa Monica Studio

It would be an understatement to say that Freya isn’t too happy with Kratos after, you know, he twisted Baldur’s neck. She was one of the few seemingly good-natured characters in God of War Ragnarok, a goddess who worked to help and nurture the world around her rather than violate and twist it to her liking.

Given that the trailer shows Freya physically attacking Kratos can mean only one thing: the spell Odin placed on her was either broken or removed. She’ll be a formidable foe; Freya is clearly gifted in Vanir magic, not to mention her past as the Queen of the Valkyries. To defeat an enemy like that, Kratos would have to use his brain rather than just brute force.

Thor

Image via Santa Monica Studio

We already know from official trailers that a confrontation with Thor is inevitable. He’ll want Kratos and Atreus to answer for the deaths of his sons, but until God of War Ragnarok is here, we can only speculate what that would turn out to be.

Throughout God of War (2018), Thor is frequently mentioned as an incredibly capable and bloodthirsty fighter, especially having Mjolnit at this side which features properties similar to the Leviathan Axe. What kind of style does Thor go for? Is he all about bruce force? Will he constantly talk and berate Kratos like his sons Magni and Modi did?

Tyr

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Tyr is something of an enigma in the Norse pantheon. Like Thor, Tyr is also frequently discussed throughout God of War, but in a much different light than Thor—quite the opposite actually. If you were to compare the deeds of Thor and Tyr, you could easily mistake Thor as the god of war.

As the actual god of war, Tyr gives us a different picture, a god of war that always strives for peace. That’s all fine and dandy, but what if it isn’t possible? Where are the tales of peace failing and Tyr taking up arms? We imagine Tyr would be a flurry of blades, a cunning warrior, and a master tactician.

Heimdall

Screenshot via Disney+

There are gods that watch over plants and sea, rocks and sky, but what of Asgard? You’d have to be one tough cookie to essentially be Asgard’s bouncer—and that’s exactly what Heimdall is. As a watcher of Asgard’s doorstep, he’s the first line of defense.

To guard the way to Asgard, you’d want the most skilled fighter in all the realms, right? Why didn’t Odin appoint Thor or Tyr? If Heimdall is chosen even over them, then he must be one of the best, if not the best warrior in all of the nine realms. Heimdall would definitely give Kratos a run for his money.

Vidar

Art by W. G. Collingwood

Long-time fans of God of War know about Kratos and his two favorite words: revenge and vengeance. Those two feelings alone practically fueled him as he cleaved a path through the Greek gods and goddesses on his way to Olympus. Not even the Fates or prophecy could hold him back.

So, how would a fight between Kratos and Vidar, the god of vengeance, pan out? Given Kratos’ track record, not even Ares, the god of war, was able to overcome Kratos and his need for revenge and vengeance. Even more interesting is how Vidar’s story plays out in Norse mythology—a prophesied event, by the way, but when has Kratos cared about prophecy?

Athena

Screenshot via God of War Wiki

Don’t think it’s possible? When Athena appears at Kratos’ home, that wasn’t an illusion like Zeus was in Helheim. After being stabbed by Kratos (by accident), Athena was free to shed her physical form and ascend to a higher plane of existence. And by the end of God of War 3, her whereabouts are unknown.

What a battle that would be, much in the same way a fight between Tyr and Kratos. Athena, like Kratos and Ares, is another god of war (among other things), though her sphere of influence is more akin to Tyr than Ares. Athena would definitely have a few tricks up her sleeve that would make it very difficult for Kratos to overcome.

Freyr

Screenshot via God of War Wiki

No, that’s not a typo—Freya has a brother named Freyr, though not exactly the picture of war. Considering Freyr might feel saddened by his nephew’s death (that’s Baldur), perhaps he’d want revenge if God of War Ragnarok has us kill Freya, and we know just how potent revenge can be.

The most interesting part would be fighting against Freyr and his magic sword. Unlike one you’d hold in your hand, Freyr’s fights on its own. Just imagine fighting a floating sword, only to pull it from the air and drive it straight into Freyr.

Surtr

Screenshot via Disney+

Hidden within the realm of Muspelheim is the fire giant Surtr. He’s never directly seen in God of War (2018), but the trials in Muspelheim paint a picture of how large he must be. When you step into Muspelheim and activate the sword, you’re touching the very sword Surtr wields during Ragnarok.

What a fun fight that would turn out to be, to face down Surtr. The arena could fill up with all sorts of fire-based hazards, monsters are summoned at his will, while he simultaneously weaves in attacks from his flaming sword. It’d be one of the ultimate training sessions to prepare Kratos, Surtr and Atreus for Ragnarok.

Ullr

Image via Hi Rez Studios

Ullr would be a great departure from the typical enemies and bosses featured in God of War (2018). Being the Norse god of archery, he certainly wouldn’t be up close and personal with Kratos, given that it’s the Ghost of Sparta’s forte. It’s an excellent opportunity to force us to play in a more tactical manner.

While Kratos dodges Ullr’s arrows, Atreus rains down his own on Ullr in an effort to pin him to a wall or the ground. That would give Kratos the opening he needs to roll in, land a few blows, then dash out. Rinse and repeat until Ullr is dead.

Odin

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Like Thor, we already know Odin will appear in the God of War Ragnarok, though he’s nothing more than just a silhouette in the official trailers. Throughout God of War (2018), Odin is never seen, not once, yet his presence is always felt. Odin was never short on spies with watchful eyes.

Odin’s thirst for knowledge cannot be quenched. He collected prophecies, hung himself from Yggdrasil to learn the secrets of the universe, and even emotionally manipulated Freya into teaching him Vanir magic, which Odin used against her. It makes him the most dangerous god in Ragnarok, and the one god everyone is itching to cleave in two with the Leviathan Axe.

Related Posts