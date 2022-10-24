Former Bayonetta Voice Actress Admits Critical Omissions but Doubles Down on Her Stance
Former bayonetta voice Hellena Taylor changed her story, but doubled down on her call to boycott Bayonetta 3.
The saga started by former Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor with allegations against PlatinumGames regarding the reprisal of her role just received a new episode, and it’s a rather radical plot twist.
Taylor took to Twitter this morning basically admitting that there were rather critical omissions in her initial allegations, which claimed in a series of viral videos that she was offered only $4,000 to reprise her role as a result of negotiation with the developer, but said negotiation had broken down because she felt that figure was beneath her talent and commitment to the character.
Today she offered a new version that mostly confirmed last week’s report by Bloomberg mentioning that she was originally offered $10,000 and then $15,000 as a result of personal communication with director Hideki Kamiya, who recognized the value of her contribution and the support she received from the fans. She also mentioned that the final $4,000 offer was to “voice some lines.”
That being said, Taylor is still ultimately doubling down on her stance inviting her supporters to boycott the game and donate to charity instead of buying the game from “corrupt, greedy people”
Later last week, PlatinumGames released a statement expressing full support for the new voice actress of Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3, Jennifer Hale.
Below you can read the full thread from Taylor’s Twitter account.
Bayonetta 3 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022.
The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.
If you want to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer and gameplay, another one, and one further promotional video, on top of a look at the art created for the game.