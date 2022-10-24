Former Bayonetta Voice Actress Admits Critical Omissions but Doubles Down on Her Stance

Screenshot by PlatinumGames

Former bayonetta voice Hellena Taylor changed her story, but doubled down on her call to boycott Bayonetta 3.

The saga started by former Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor with allegations against PlatinumGames regarding the reprisal of her role just received a new episode, and it’s a rather radical plot twist.

Taylor took to Twitter this morning basically admitting that there were rather critical omissions in her initial allegations, which claimed in a series of viral videos that she was offered only $4,000 to reprise her role as a result of negotiation with the developer, but said negotiation had broken down because she felt that figure was beneath her talent and commitment to the character.

Today she offered a new version that mostly confirmed last week’s report by Bloomberg mentioning that she was originally offered $10,000 and then $15,000 as a result of personal communication with director Hideki Kamiya, who recognized the value of her contribution and the support she received from the fans. She also mentioned that the final $4,000 offer was to “voice some lines.”

That being said, Taylor is still ultimately doubling down on her stance inviting her supporters to boycott the game and donate to charity instead of buying the game from “corrupt, greedy people”

Later last week, PlatinumGames released a statement expressing full support for the new voice actress of Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3, Jennifer Hale.

Below you can read the full thread from Taylor’s Twitter account.

As I posted on part three of my video thread. I explained that their first offer was too low. That offer was 10,000 dollars total. Remember, this is 450 million dollar franchise, (not counting merchandise.) I then wrote in Japanese to Hideki Kamiya, asking for what I was — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

So, I declined to voice the game. I then heard nothing from them for 11 months. They then offered me a flat fee to voice some lines for 4,000 dollars. Any other lies, such as 4,000 for 5 sessions are total fabrications. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

I could not talk about the game because of NDA’s, but I happily answered fans letters, emails, signed posters, recorded voice messages for weddings and birthdays. I kept up interest in the game during the long periods of radio silence from Platinum. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

I will post the 14 charities, so that you can donate to charity, instead of buying this game from corrupt, greedy people.) There are people who are attempting to throw shade and discredit what I say. The industry is powerful, they have powerful journalists too. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

Bayonetta 3 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer and gameplay, another one, and one further promotional video, on top of a look at the art created for the game.