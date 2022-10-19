An Abysmal Sequel With a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating Puts an Iconic Franchise Six Feet Under on Streaming

Image Source: Screen Media Films

Sometimes, when I’m in the right mood, I can stomach a really bad movie and laugh at it for all its silly faults and cringey gaffes. And if you’re anything like me and you’re jonesing for a film that is so bad it’s good utterly deplorable, then we may have the ideal candidate just for you.

Indeed, a certain reboot of an iconic horror franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, is making the rounds on streaming right now and has managed to lodge itself into Amazon’s Top 10 most-watched movies today in the US, nabbing the seventh spot, according to FlixPatrol.

What makes this specific movie so interesting is that it didn’t just have a poor critical reception. Oh no, instead it was universally hated by press to the point that it “boasts” an eye-meltingly awful 0 percent Critical Rating on Rotten Tomatoes from eleven reviewers, at the time of writing. Let that sink in for a second.

Oh, but maybe the Regular Joes were more impressed with it, I hear you asking? Well, yes, they were more impressed with it than critics, but a paltry 9 percent Audience Score isn’t exactly a spectacular victory, either.

The fourth entry in a multi-million dollar series, Jeeper Creepers: Reborn is the first pic to not be directed by franchise mainstay Victor Salva, who helmed the first trio of films. Instead, this fourth installment is spearheaded by the mind behind a duo of Star Trek parody movies: Star Wreck IV: The Kilpailu and Star Wreck V: Lost Contact. What could go wrong? Well, quite lot, apparently.

From cringey acting to a dreadfully boring story to horrendous visual effects, there’s not a lot going for the supernatural thriller. But at least The Creeper is the same actor though, right? Unfortunately, no. Jonathan Breck is nowhere to be seen in this follow-up which figures when you think about it.

