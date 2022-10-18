343 Industries Shows off Collaboration With Prosthetic Maker Limbitless

This is an incredibly Noble cause for 343 Industries. Get it? Noble? Halo: Reach?

A new video shows off the results of a four-year collaboration between 343 Industries and prosthetic/bionic limb crafter Limbitless. 343 Industries provides model files to Limbitless to give them a better understanding of how to craft the prosthetic sleeves to be as exact as possible.

The distinction is slightly important though, the prosthetics themselves have a certain look/style to them, and what’s being produced here are simply sleeves that go over the typical limbs.

This collaboration means that Limbitless has several Halo-themed prosthetic limb sleeves on offer to those getting their special “bionic” arms. One such arm/sleeve that is shown in the video is one crafted by using Spartan III Kat-B320 as a reference. Fans will recognize that designation as one of the characters in Halo: Reach.

You can see the video below and it will most certainly warm your heart. Also, it’s really cool seeing 3D-printed Spartan armor.

The video also shows off another prosthetic fashioned specifically from the MJOLNIR Gen 3 that Master Chief wears in Halo: Infinite.

The front page of the Limbitless site also shows off work on Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed-based arms. It’s pretty cool that a Johnny Silverhand prosthetic exists in the real world.

Limbitless prosthetics are incredibly specialized. These aren’t prosthetics that are available to anyone who might need one, what they create is only available to those who have a place in specific clinical trials. So it really puts into perspective how finely crafted their prosthetics are when these aren’t being rapidly manufactured for wide application.