Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Arrives on Nintendo Switch This October

During the latest Nintendo Direct, the company revealed that the second vol. of DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive on October 13. The latest batch of paid content gives players a new hero to fight alongside Ino, a robotic girl.

This new character will have her own upgrade system as you must collect either to increase her stats, making her vastly different from past heroes. You can check out the trailer for yourself and the new character right down below.

In addition to Ino, you’ll have a new challenge mode to contend with, where you must take down waves of powerful enemies. Completing these will let you unlock equipment and new costumes. Finally, even more content is scheduled to come with another new hero and tougher challenges for you to brave in Vol. 3, though a release date wasn’t given.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available for Nintendo Switch. For more content about the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, check out the site for more content.

