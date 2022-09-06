The PS5 Goes to (Console) War With Grey Camo Covers, DualSense & Pulse Headset

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Today Sony announced a new set of accessories for the PS5 painted in a grey camo pattern.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a new set of accessories for the PS5 painted in a grey camo pattern.

The collection includes matching covers for the console, DualSense controller, and Pulse 3D wireless headset.

According to PlayStation, this pattern “reflects a fresher, more contemporary feel” and the iconic X, circle, triangle, and square shapes have been subtly incorporated into the camo.

The collection comes this fall with pre-orders opening on September 15.

Specifically, covers and DualSense will release on October 14, while those who want the headset as well will have to wait until December. Exact launch dates may vary by location.

Incidentally, if you live in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, you’ll be able to purchase the DualSense and covers on PlayStation Direct if you so wish.

In the meanwhile, you can check out a trailer below showing all three items in detail.