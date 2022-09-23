New Cloverfield Film In The Works At Paramount With Babak Anvari Set to Direct￼

The Cloverfield franchise is making a return with a new installment in development at Paramount. In an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie will be directed by Babak Anvari, whose best known for directing the foreign language horror film, Under the Shadow. J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot, will be producing the film, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Joe Barton will be writing the screenplay.

Matt Reeves, the director of the original Cloverfield and 2022’s The Batman, will serve as an executive producer, with Bryan Burk and Drew Goddard joining him. Paramount has chosen not to release a synopsis for the film, nor is it known if this new film will share any continuity with its predecessors. The company also didn’t disclose if this new Cloverfield project will arrive in theaters or stream on Paramount+.

Released in 2008, the original Cloverfield was a critical and financial hit, helping re-ignite interest in the found footage genre along with 2009’s Paranormal Activity. Audiences would have to wait eight years until another film in the franchise, 10 Cloverfield Lane, arrived in theaters in 2016. While not as impactful as its predecessor, the spiritual sequel was still a critical and financial success.

The most recent film in the franchise, The Cloverfield Paradox, was released on Netflix in 2018. This installment acted as a viral marketing campaign, with both the trailer and film premiering during Super Bowl LII. In contrast to previous films in the franchise, The Cloverfield Paradox was panned by critics.

