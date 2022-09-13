Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Showcases its Gameplay in New Trailer

Today Idea Factory International released a new trailer of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters.

Today Idea Factory International released a new trailer of Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters simply titled in the west Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters.

The trailer showcases the basics of the game, from customization to battle, showing the sisters and other known faces in action.

The game was officially announced for the west just last month.

You can watch it below.

The game will launch for PS5, PS4, and PC both physically and digitally in early 2023 both in North America and Europe, gaining (as usual) a Steam version over the original Japanese release that was launched only for PS5 and PS4 back in April.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s how IFI officially describes it.