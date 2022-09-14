My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Introduces Tag Team Battle Mode; Hawks Unlockable for Limited Time

The mobile game My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is introducing a new gameplay mode, and it’s commemorating the occasion with the return of a popular character.

In a press release provided by Crunchyroll, it was revealed that the game would be getting a tag team battle mode as part of its latest update. The new mode allows players to team up and take on other duos of players. They’ll need to swap in and out as the match goes on, creating whatever combinations of heroes they’d like to duke it out with quirk-based combat in quick succession.

The update is available now, and the mode will be available to all players free of charge.

The game will also see the temporary return of Hawks as a playable character as part of this update. A speedier fighter, he’s capable of dodging enemy attacks with ease before launching his feathers for ranged attacks, making him an ideal choice for those who enjoy controlling the battlefield. Hawks will be available for unlock from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17 alongside his set EX Passive Cards that can maximize his usefulness.

Both of these come at the same time as My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero’s one year anniversary. Since launching, the game has accrued over 20 playable characters and an impressive streak as the top downloaded mobile game in the U.S. It remains available throughout several countries, and shows no signs of slowing down its updates anytime soon.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is currently available through both iOS and Android.