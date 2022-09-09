Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island Comes to U.S, Canada, & More Theaters Later This Month

For the first time ever, Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island will be arriving in theaters outside of Asia, as Crunchyroll has announced the film is coming to the silver screen in select locations later this month. You can check out the trailer and more information on the release date for yourself right down below.

When Does Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island Come Out in Theaters?

According to the press release from Crunchyroll Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island will get special limited runs on the following dates for the U.K, U.S, Canada, and Australia:

U.K. – Sept. 21 and 22

U.S. – Sept. 27 and 28

Canada – Sept 29 and Oct. 1

Australia – Sept 29 to Oct. 6 (One-week run)

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island has an official runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. Anyone that is interested in more can check out the official synopsis below.

After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island. The battalion was sent to a land called the Island of No Return to clear off any enemy forces, only to find a group of children and an enemy mecha attack. Now Amuro must find a way for them all to escape this mysterious land, but not before meeting a strange man—Cucuruz Doan.

