GTA Online Adds Nightclub Bonuses, Last Week of Sprunk vs. eCola Showdown, & More
GTA Online is adding Nightclub bonuses and much more this week.
Get ready to go to moguls, as GTA Online is introducing some great incentives and rewards this week for Nightclub owners in Grand Theft Auto’s multiplayer. To be exact, players will be able to earn GTA$ in Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions and double their usual Nightclub Daily Income and line their pockets.
Alongside the clubbing shenanigans, the last week of the Sprunk vs. eCola Showdown also takes place starting today, bringing Sprunk and eCola Liveries for free this week and a pair of Red Glow Shades for eCola enthusiasts. You can check out the full list of new content coming in the update below.
- Nightclub Bonuses:
- Doubled Nightclub Daily Income
- A GTA$250K bonus for completing one Nightclub Warehouse Sell Mission
- Another GTA$250K bonus for completing three Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions
- All Nightclub Utility Fees are being waived through September 14
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series
- Double GTA$ and RP on Sumo
- Double GTA$, RP, and Goods in Business Battles
- A free pair of Red Glow Shades for logging in
- This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: A red Gallivanter Baller (previously unavailable for purchase from in-game websites), the Canis Seminole Frontier in a Metallic Garnet Red paint job combined with the Old Wood livery, a Dinka Sugoi in Metallic Red and bedecked in the Wave livery, a Classic Blaze Red Dinka Blista Kanjo in the Shopping List livery (available to apply at any Auto Shop after reaching Rank 11), and a Pearlescent Torino Red Declasse Tulip equipped with The Bad livery
- On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Benefactor BR8 (complete with the eCola Livery) and a Truffade Nero in Pearlescent Wine Red (available to apply at any Auto Shop after 5 Turbo starts)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Obey 8F Drafter
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Vulcar Warrener HKR, Progen GP1, and Declasse Drift Tampa
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: A red Pegassi Osiris for winning a Car Meet Race three days in a row
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT
- This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach and offers Double GTA$ and RP.
- Nightclub Discounts: 40% off Nightclubs, 60% off Nightclub Equipment Upgrades, hiring Staff Members and Security Upgrades will cost 50% less, plus free Champagne at all Nightclubs and The Music Locker
- 50% off Benny’s Original Motor Works upgrades
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Imponte Arbiter GT, Atomic Blimp, Ocelot Swinger, Declasse Tulip, Coil Brawler, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and Buckingham Alpha-Z1, plus 30% off the Nagasaki Havok, Progen GP1, and B-11 Strikeforce
- Free Sprunk and eCola liveries
- Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits: The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade, two exclusive liveries for the muscle car, a free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse, free clothing and accessories, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week
- Last week of the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown: Players can continue to vote for their favorite brand by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, drinking cans of each soda, and claiming the free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit Outfits from any clothing store.
GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.
