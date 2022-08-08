We have all of the known answers for the With 1-Down, what the James Webb Telescope photographs crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

With 1-Down, What The James Webb Telescope Photographs Crossword Answer

The answer to the With 1-Down, what the James Webb Telescope photographs crossword clue is:

OUTER (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

With 1-Down, what the James Webb Telescope photographs Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OUTER?

Outer means outside or external. For example, you might say that there’s an outer layer of skin on a piece of fruit.

