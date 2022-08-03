We have all of the known answers for the Wise crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

The answer to Wise crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

Wise Crossword Answer

The answer to the Wise crossword clue is:

SAGE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Wise Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SAGE?

Sage is an aromatic plant whose greyish-green leaves are used as a herb in cooking. It’s native to southern Europe and the Mediterranean, but can also be found in North America.

In the context of this crossword clue, a Sage is someone who has attained wisdom according to classical philosophy.

