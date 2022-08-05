We have all of the known answers for the Winter lift rider crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Picture this: you’re enjoying a lovely cup of coffee in the morning, and you’re thinking you’ll just knock out today’s crossword puzzle quickly before getting on with your day. Except, the crossword clue seems virtually impossible to crack and you have no idea where to even begin. That’s an awful situation to be in, which is why we’re here to help guide you through the process and arrive at the correct crossword answer. Let’s get into it.

The answer to Winter lift rider crossword clue can be found below. Where more than one answer is listed, you’ll want to use the top answer provided for today’s puzzle. This happens when the clue has been used in multiple puzzles. Make sure that the letter count for the answer fits in your crossword grid and you’ll be all set.

Winter Lift Rider Crossword Answer

The answer to the Winter lift rider crossword clue is:

SKIER (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Winter lift rider Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SKIER?

A skier is someone who skis. As skiing often involves you going to the top of a mountain and then skiing down, you’ll use a chairlift to get to the top.

If you found this crossword clue guide helpful, be sure to check out more of Twinfinite’s crossword clue answer guides here. We’ve also got today’s Wordle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, and Jumble answer, too.