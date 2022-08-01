We have all of the known answers for the Toilet paper thickness crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a crossword is a fun and rewarding way to test out your critical thinking and vocabulary skills. Of course, despite how great you think you are at them, there’s going to come a time where a clue just leaves you completely stumped. Fear not, though, as we’re here to help with the answer for today’s crossword clue, along with the letter count, so you can complete the puzzle and have all the bragging rights over your friends. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone.

Have a peek at the answer to the Toilet paper thickness crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Toilet Paper Thickness Crossword Answer

The answer to the Toilet paper thickness crossword clue is:

PLY (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Toilet paper thickness Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PLY?

Ply is a noun for a thickness or layer of a folded or laminated material.

