We have all of the known answers for the Thin and graceful crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re finding yourself a bit stuck with today’s crossword puzzle clue, there’s no need to fear. Most of these clues are easy to decipher, but every so often, you’ll run into one that just completely stumps you for some reason. Not to worry, though, we’re here to help you get those brain juices flowing as we break down the clue and help you arrive at the final answer.

We’ve got you the complete list of answers to the Thin and graceful crossword clue below. If you find that there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles, though this doesn’t happen all that often. When this does occur, the top answer listed is the one correct for today’s crossword puzzle. You can check this yourself by looking at the letter count and making sure it fits in the crossword grid.

Thin And Graceful Crossword Answer

The answer to the Thin and graceful crossword clue is:

LITHE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Thin and graceful Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LITHE?

Lithe is an adjective for a person’s body meaning thin, supple and graceful.

Need more of our convenient crossword guides? Head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section to find more of exactly that. We’ve even got Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides which are updated on a daily basis to help you keep your streaks going strong.