The “L” Of XL Crossword Answer

The answer to the The “L” of XL crossword clue is:

LARGE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

The “L” of XL Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LARGE?

Large means to be of a considerable or relatively great size, extent, or capacity. In terms of XL, this means extra large, and is often used in the sizing of clothes.

