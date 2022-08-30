SWTOR In-Game Events for September Revealed; Includes Lucrative Rewards

Today, Bioware revealed what Star Wars: The Old Republic fans have in store for them regarding in-game events for the month of September 2022. In total, there will be four different events to play, each featuring their own unique rewards and requirements.

You can check out all of the coming events for the month, the dates they run, each one’s rewards, and the requirements to play them right down below.

Nar Shaddaa Nightlife

Date: August 2nd – September 13th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: None!

Test your luck at the exotic Star Cluster and Club Vertica Casinos with the return of the Nar Shaddaa Nightlife event! Rare and extravagant rewards await high-rollers or those touched by Lady Luck. For those of you wanting a change in scenery, the event has broadened its horizons and is also happening on Mek-Sha. New Daily Missions and a rewards await all those flushed with credits.

FEATURED REWARDS:

Kingpin’s and Nightlife Socialite Armor Sets

Phrojo Nuray and Gammorean Bodyguard Companions

Vectron Magnus and Kingpin’s Rancor Mounts

Kingpin’s Predator Mount

Taxidermy Stronghold Decorations

Cartel Market Certificates

High Roller Shades

Replica C1-4W Mini-pet

Kingpin’s Grigna Mount

Blast Pad Floor Trap and Frost Floor Trap Stronghold Decorations

New High Roller Weapons

New Lucky Pritarr Mount

New Fiery Grefna Chick

New Proud Pritarr Cub

New Shimmering Ginx

…and more!

Pirate Incursion

Date: September 20th – September 27th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 20+

The remote planet Dantooine has been thrust into the center of escalating hostilities between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. Spurred on in secret by covert Imperial forces, the Nova Blade pirates have staged an all-out attack on the pastoral Republic world. As the Republic scrambles to defend this key territory at the edge of Imperial space, the Empire plans to capitalize on the chaos and deal a major blow to the longtime Republic bastion.

Relics of the Gree

Date: September 6th – September 13th, 2022 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Level 50+

Explore Ilum’s contested area in the Western Ice Shelf to uncover the mysterious purpose of the Gray Secant, an enormous ancient Gree starship. Get ready to face a powerful opponent that awaits you at the center of this ancient vessel. Visit the in-game News Terminal located on Carrick Station in the Republic fleet or Vaiken Spacedock in the Imperial fleet to get started on your adventure!

FEATURED REWARDS:

Reputation with the Gree Enclave

Gree Digitization Cube

White, Red, and Blue Scalene Armor

Gray Helix Weapons

L1-L Defender, L1-L Scout, and Miniature Gray Secant Mini-pets

Cyan Sphere, Blue Sphere and Red Sphere Vehicles

…and more!

FEATURED REWARDS:

Nova Blade and Dantooine Homesteader Armor Sets

Ugnaught Companion

Walker Mount

Kath Hound Mount

Kath Hound Mini-pet

Dantooine-inspired Stronghold Decorations

…and more!

Ten Year Anniversary

Date: December 14th, 2021 – January, 2023 (BEGINS AND ENDS AT 12:00PM GMT)

Requirement: Levels 10+

A special “Anniversary Personnel” vendor can be found on the fleet with new Class Ship Stronghold Decorations. All previous anniversary rewards will also be available during this limited time as well.

FEATURED REWARDS:

Faction-based fireworks

Commemorative Statues of HK-51, Valkorian, and Malgus

Senya Holo-statue

Fireworks Celebratory Backpack

Several Stronghold Decoration posters

Class Ship Stronghold Decorations

… and more!

If you’re still looking for more SWTOR content, be sure to check out all of the news, features, and quizzes for all things Star Wars. That includes our official review of Legacy of the Sith, info on the recent 7.1 update, and what the 10-year outlook for SWTOR looks like.