South American Capital Whose Name Means “the Peace” Crossword Answer

The answer to the South American capital whose name means “the peace” crossword clue is:

LAPAZ (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

South American capital whose name means “the peace” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LAPAZ?

La Paz is a city in Bolivia and is the highest administrative capital in the world. It rests on the Andes’ Altiplano plateau at more than 3,500m above sea level. It has an estimated population of around 766,468, though this figure was from 2012 and so may be outdated now.

