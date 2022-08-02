We have all of the known answers for the Sort of, as a suffix crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

Take a look below to find the answer to Sort of, as a suffix crossword clue. Make sure to check the letter count, whack it in your grid if it’s correct, and just like that you’ll be ready to move onto some of the other answers. When you get one, other answers can become much easier to get thanks to letters that show up in both words. Fingers crossed this helps you on your way to completing it!

Sort Of, As A Suffix Crossword Answer

The answer to the Sort of, as a suffix crossword clue is:

ISH (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Sort of, as a suffix Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ISH?

Ish is an informal adverb meaning to some extent. For example, you might say you’re busy-ish if someone asked you.

