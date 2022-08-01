We have all of the known answers for the Sneaky crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

Have a peek at the answer to the Sneaky crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Sneaky Crossword Answer

The answer to the Sneaky crossword clue is:

SLY (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Sneaky Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SLY?

Sly is an adjective meaning having or showing a cunning and deceitful nature. It can also be showing in an insinuating way that one has some secret knowledge that may be harmful or embarrassing.

